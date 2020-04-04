UDR (NYSE:UDR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $32.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. UDR shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 2,190,200 shares changing hands.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 36,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $135,230,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

About UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

