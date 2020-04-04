Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $10.10. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brinker International shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 69,702 shares traded.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Insiders have bought 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $429.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

