Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.60, but opened at $42.80. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Perrigo shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 692,390 shares changing hands.

PRGO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

