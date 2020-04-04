Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.60, but opened at $42.80. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Perrigo shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 692,390 shares changing hands.
PRGO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.
In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.
About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.