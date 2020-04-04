Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $10.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 6,278,040 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 248,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $327.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

