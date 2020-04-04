Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $10.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 6,278,040 shares traded.
The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 248,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $327.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
