Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) fell 4% during trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Malibu Boats traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $18.62, 10,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 296,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

