Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $34.81. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 7,345,434 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,722,000 after acquiring an additional 185,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 803,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.