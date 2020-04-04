Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.28.

TSE:TEV opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.02. The stock has a market cap of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$2.97 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

