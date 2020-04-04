Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.