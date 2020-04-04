Analysts Issue Forecasts for NCR Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE:NCR opened at $18.19 on Friday. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in NCR by 4,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

