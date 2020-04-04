William Blair Weighs in on Novanta Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novanta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOVT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.34. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $23,741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.