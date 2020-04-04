Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

MITO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

MITO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.44. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

