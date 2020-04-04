Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Lowered to C$21.50 at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.13.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$31.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.82. The firm has a market cap of $607.57 million and a PE ratio of 50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

