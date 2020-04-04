Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$33.50 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PLC opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.57 million and a PE ratio of 50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.82. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.