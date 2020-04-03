DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 919 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.