Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 254.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $13.35 on Friday. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

