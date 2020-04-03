Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Opko Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Opko Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 474,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Opko Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,563.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 2,243,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,468 over the last 90 days. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Opko Health from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Opko Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

