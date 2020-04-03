Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Pool worth $96,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 320,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.60.

POOL stock opened at $193.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $159.71 and a 12 month high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

