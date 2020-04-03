Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 143,266 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,266 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Leggett & Platt worth $110,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

