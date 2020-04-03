Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,719 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.32% of CenterPoint Energy worth $180,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE CNP opened at $14.13 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

