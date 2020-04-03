Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,381,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $140,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Trimble by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Trimble stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

