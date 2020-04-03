DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in LYFT were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FMR LLC raised its position in LYFT by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,444,000. State Street Corp raised its position in LYFT by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,194,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after buying an additional 638,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on LYFT from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LYFT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,722 shares of company stock worth $951,261.

LYFT stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

