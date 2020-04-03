First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 62,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $392.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

