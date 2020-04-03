Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,372 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 72,238 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver during the first quarter valued at $14,879,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Gardner Denver by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gardner Denver by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

GDI opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.39. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

