Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 258.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Meridian Bancorp worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 148.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $548.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

