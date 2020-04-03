Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,644 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,711.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,122,852 shares of company stock valued at $48,071,433.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.