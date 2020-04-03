Geode Capital Management LLC Has $100.84 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 222,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $100,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,399,000 after buying an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $21,914,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

