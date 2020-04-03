Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 396,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 over the last ninety days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

ARNA opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

