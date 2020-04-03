Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 513,277 Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Frontline worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.42 on Friday. Frontline Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.00%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

