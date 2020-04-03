Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Harley-Davidson worth $101,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

