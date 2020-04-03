Geode Capital Management LLC Has $104.82 Million Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 956,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $104,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.