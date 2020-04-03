Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Amdocs worth $105,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 123,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $54.66 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

