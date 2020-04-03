Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 152,177 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $111,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.