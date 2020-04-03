Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.63% of Aspen Technology worth $133,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.