Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 158,472 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $134,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $54.19 on Friday. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

