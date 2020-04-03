Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 315,272 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $145,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,652 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,670,000 after acquiring an additional 173,724 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,325,000 after acquiring an additional 850,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,388,000 after acquiring an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $32.80 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

