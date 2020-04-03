Geode Capital Management LLC Has $113.55 Million Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Cable One worth $113,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,792,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cable One by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,605.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,550.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,487.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.37. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $980.73 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

