Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 60,375 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 897.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of BRO opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

