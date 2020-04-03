First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $257,000 Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Boingo Wireless worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

WIFI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.82 million, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

