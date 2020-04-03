Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of IAA worth $30,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $53,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 1,515.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 879,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 825,300 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,438,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

