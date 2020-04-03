Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 36,354 Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 21,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $442,718.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,352,423.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,007 shares of company stock worth $22,288,040 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Shares of DT opened at $21.38 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

