$0.75 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.84. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

