Zacks Investment Research Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CIO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.93.

NYSE:CIO opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $379.41 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 80.34%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sweet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 891,842 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

