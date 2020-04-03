Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,439 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGTI. State Street Corp raised its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $7.43 on Friday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $432.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.