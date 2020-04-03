First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

