Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,669,757 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Southwestern Energy worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

