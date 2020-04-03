Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $32,000 in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNB Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in CNB Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CCNE. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CCNE opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. CNB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.