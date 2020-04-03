Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.19. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Citigroup upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

