Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,008 First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $867.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

