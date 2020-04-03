Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 6th Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $244.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,054.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.00 and a 200-day moving average of $271.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

