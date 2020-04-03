First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $286,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.17.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $244,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,666.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $3,721,896. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.